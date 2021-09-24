Time As the lid was removed on Liverpool’s record Nike deal, it was revealed that James Milner and Jurgen Klopp almost fought.

After a particularly heated argument, Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost got into a fight in the changing room, according to Ragnar Klavan.

Milner is currently the club’s vice-captain, and the duo appear to have a fantastic connection, although frustration nearly came to a head after Liverpool missed points against Sunderland in 2017.

A late Jermain Defoe penalty cost the Reds all three points at the Stadium of Light as they chased down eventual title-winners Chelsea – and Klavan admitted that it was Milner, not Klopp, who backed away first.

The defender told the Betsafe Eesti podcast, “We saw from his eyes that Klopp would have gone all the way only to show his point.”

The complete story may be found here.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool’s decision to partner with Nike appears to be paying off.

The Reds were eager to take the issue to the High Court in 2019 to fight off challenges from prior kit maker New Balance, demonstrating the club’s strong feelings about the contract.

Although retail sales suffered as the world reacted to the Covid-19 crisis, Liverpool was able to set a new global sales record thanks to Nike’s extensive online presence.

Matt Scammell, the club’s commercial director, disclosed the true success of the arrangement in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday: “In comparison to the preceding six years, they have achieved record global sales.

“Since FSG has bought the club, we’ve worked with Nike to generate record sales.”

The complete story may be found here.