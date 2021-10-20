Thunderstorms are expected to hit Merseyside, with an hour-by-hour forecast.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Liverpool today, with a yellow weather warning in effect for the entire region.

Merseyside is expected to get heavy rain this morning, which will last into the afternoon before lessening about 5 p.m.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, according to the Met Office, may create disruption in certain regions.

The yellow weather warning was issued at 4 a.m. today and will last until 12 p.m.

Merseyside and other sections of the north west, as well as the south west coast, Wales, the midlands, and parts of the east coast, are all included.

12 degrees, 80% chance of rain and 84 percent humidity12 degrees, 90% chance of rain and 85 percent humidity12 degrees, 90% chance of rain and 86 percent humidity11 degrees, 90% chance of rain and 91 percent humidity10 degrees, 90% chance of rain and 88 percent humidity10 degrees, 80% chance of rain and 85 percent humidity10 degrees, 50% chance of rain and 78 percent humidity10 degrees, 40% chance of rain and 78 percent humidity10 degrees, 40% chance of rain and 78 percent humidity10 degrees, 40% chance