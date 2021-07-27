Thugs snatched a lorry driver’s leg and fled the scene in a grey Audi.

After being attacked in the street by two individuals, a lorry driver received a “severe leg injury.”

At around 1.50 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, emergency services were dispatched to Woodend Avenue in Hunts Cross, following complaints of an attack.

A witness told The Washington Newsday that two men “jumped” a lorry driver and took him out of his cab. After the incident, the victim cried, “They have snapped my leg,” according to the witness.

The guy, a recovery truck driver, was allegedly assaulted in broad daylight outside a shopping mall.

Prior to the attack, the victim had just gotten a haircut, according to a nearby hairdresser. “Yes, he had come in for a haircut,” the man explained.

“We didn’t see much at all. We didn’t realize it until the man yelled for help and we peeked out the window to see a woman summoning an ambulance.”

According to police, a 32-year-old guy received a “severe leg injury” that necessitated hospitalization.

The two guys who carried out the attack are thought to have fled the scene in a grey Audi, according to the police.

“We are investigating after a 32-year-old guy was assaulted in Hunts Cross,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday today (Monday). On Saturday, July 24th, about 1.50 p.m., the man was approached by two unknown males and assaulted on Woodend Avenue.

“The man sustained a significant leg injury that necessitated hospitalization. A grey Audi automobile is thought to have driven the two individuals out of the area. In the surrounding neighborhood, surveillance cameras were installed and witness interviews were conducted.

“Anyone with information that could help the inquiry should contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestopperUK on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000515975,” the statement reads.