Three’skinny’ men steal Moncler and Canada Goose coats with saws.

Three men using electric saws robbed a Liverpool fashion store of high-value merchandise.

The males, who were wearing facial coverings, entered the Sevenstore apparel shop in the Baltic Triangle and stole Canada Goose and Moncler coats, as well as several t-shirts, according to police.

The attackers allegedly cut the security wires on the clothing taken from the Norfolk Street store with electric saws.

At around 6.50pm on Tuesday, November 2, staff were in the shop when the'shocking' event occurred.

The crooks then fled in a black Range Rover with fictitious license plates.

The suspects are described as being in their early twenties, slender, and dressed casually, according to detectives.

Detective Inspector Chris Saidi stated: “This will have been a terrible event for the employees present and any witnesses, not to mention the worry and disruption that such a crime brings to businesses.

“We suspect the three males entered the shop on Jamaica Street through the front door before breaking security wires and removing the merchandise.

“We’re keen to uncover individuals guilty for such careless use of saws, which could have easily resulted in terrible injuries.

“Extensive investigations are now underway. Please come forward if you witnessed the incident or captured these men or their vehicle driving away, as your information could be crucial in locating them.

“Similarly, if you are offered or see such things recently advertised online or elsewhere, please notify us and we will take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ using reference 21000762711.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.