Three Strictly Come Dancing pros have been dropped from the lineup after failing to find a partner.

This season’s Strictly Come Dancing pros have been unable to secure a celebrity partner.

According to the Mirror Online, newcomers Jowita Prytzal and Cameron Lombard were two of the dancers that were disappointed for this year’s tournament.

Luba Mushtuk, who has been a regular on the show for the past four years, joins them as a reserve.

Past Strictly Come Dancing contestants with Merseyside ties

During her time on the show, Luba has had two celebrity partners, including Olympic rower James Cracknell.

Last season, she was matched with NFL athlete Jason Bell, but they didn’t make it past week two of the competition.

Despite being on the reserves list, Luba turned to Instagram before of the season to express her excitement.

“I’m SO looking forward to this series of [Strictly],” she remarked.

[BBC One] premieres TONIGHT at 7.45 p.m.

“Although I will not be dancing with a celebrity partner this year, I am as grateful as ever to be a part of this program – it means so lot to me,” she concluded.

While Luba and Jowita were not paired up, Nancy Xu, who has been with the show for three years, got her first chance at the glitterball with CBBC broadcaster Rhys Stephenson.

Only two of the three newcomers are competing: Nikita Kuzmin, who is paired with Tilly Ramsay, and Kai Widdrington, who is dancing with presenter AJ Odudu.

This year saw the debut of two groundbreaking couples: John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, the show’s first same-sex couple, and Eastenders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis, the show’s first-ever deaf participant.

It’s also the first year that Anton Du Beke serves as an official judge, and Janette makes her debut as the new It Takes Two host.

On Saturday night, the celebrities showed off their abilities in the first group dance as the pairings were revealed for the first time.

With the tournament officially taking off next Saturday, their first routines will be done, with everyone dancing for the first time.