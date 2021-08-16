Three roads in St Helens have been closed due to a woman being hit by a car.

After being hit by a car in St Helens, a woman was transported to hospital.

At 5.05 p.m. on Monday, August 16, emergency services were dispatched to The Broads, Thatto Heath, following reports of a woman being struck by a car.

North West Ambulance Service sent the woman, who was walking at the time of the collision, to the hospital for treatment.

At 5.30 p.m., Merseyside Police closed the roads as emergency services dealt with the incident, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Police are currently at Thatto Heath following an RTC on The Broads involving a car and a pedestrian, who has been taken to hospital for her injuries,” a force spokesperson said.

“The Broads, Elton Heath Road, and Sutton Heath Road have all been closed. The region is urged to be avoided by motorists.”

Traffic near and around the incident site is ‘coping well,’ according to AA sensors.

