Three retirees were slain on nighttime walks in the span of 24 hours, resulting in a ‘tragedy.’

One man and two ladies were killed in two horrific crashes that occurred on successive evenings this week.

The first collision occurred at around 4.35 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30 on Lulworth Road in Birkdale, when two elderly women were struck by a white Audi A3.

The women, who were in their 70s and 80s, were taken to the hospital by ambulance but died soon after.

On Wednesday, December 1, about 4.55 p.m., police responded to a second crash on Moorgate Road in Kirkby.

When cops arrived on the scene, they discovered a man in his 70s and a silver Vauxhall Astra engaged in the collision.

Although the North West Ambulance Service was dispatched, the guy died on the spot.

All of the relatives have been notified.

Readers of The Washington Newsday have now paid tribute to the retirees.

According to Sally Preston, “Our roads have been plagued by tragedy for the second day in a row. Two elderly ladies were killed crossing the road in Southport yesterday. It’s truly heartbreaking.” According to Alex Bailey, “Not long after the [Kirkby event], I witnessed the aftermath. So depressing. To his family and friends, he sends his love.” “So awful RIP, so many road deaths recently,” Mark Pike commented. Dawn Michelle continued, ” “The poor ladies and their families are still struggling to come to grips with what has happened. Ladies, rest in peace.” Many people expressed their sympathies to the families by using a simple heart or prayer emoji.

Following both events, police are looking for witnesses and dashcam evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident in Birkdale or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000831536.

Witnesses to the Kirkby crash are requested to call the same numbers listed above, referencing reference 21000834116.