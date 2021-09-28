Three people have been arrested after a stolen Audi was discovered parked on a property.

Police discovered an Audi RS3 taken from a Crosby address sitting on a driveway.

The Audi was discovered by police in the Waterloo area yesterday morning (Monday). The car had been stolen in Crosby during a recent break-in.

During the recovery of the car, one individual was arrested after he was wanted for violating a court order. On suspicion of narcotics offenses, two individuals were arrested.

The Audi RS3 is a high-performance car that costs roughly £45,000 and is a popular model on Merseyside.

The stolen Audi was photographed and posted by Sefton police.

“Operation Pelican Officers have this morning found a stolen Audi RS3 in the #Waterloo area that was outstanding stolen from a recent burglary in #Crosby,” the force said on social media.

“Three adults were also dealt with for various offenses while dealing with this occurrence.

“After being wanted for a breach of a court order, one adult male was detained, and two adults were caught in possession of Class A drugs who didn’t see our plain clothes officers.”