Three locations of the Liverpool City Region saw a decrease in covid infections, while three others see an increase.

Positive Covid infections decreased in three locations of the Liverpool City Region, while they increased in three others.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,382 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending September 26 – 219 more than the previous seven days.

In the Liverpool City Region, this signifies that the percentage change week on week increased by 4%.

Knowsley, Liverpool, and St Helens are three local government areas in the Liverpool City Region that saw their percentage change week on week data decline by 9%, 2%, and 1%, respectively.

Wirral had a 7% increase, Halton had a 3% increase, and Sefton had a 24 percent increase.

Warrington, West Lancashire, and Cheshire West and Chester all had increases in percentage change from the previous week.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 26. There were 190,535 coronavirus cases in the country, up from 33,582 instances in the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 26, there were 1,536 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 29 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 2%.

The infection rate was 306.9 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time.

Halton

There were 452 positive tests in the prior week, which is 13 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3% in the week ending September 26.

The infection rate is currently at 348.3 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 26, there were a total of 515 instances, which is 49 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 337.8 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 9% in the number of cases.

Wirral

In the week ending September 26, there were 965 positive tests, which is 66 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 7% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 297.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 26, there were 720 positive tests, which is 10 fewer than the previous week.

397.6 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate. The percentage change from week to week dropped by 1%.

Sefton

