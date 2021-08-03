Three Liverpool goals that would have stood if the VAR modification that fans have been clamoring for had been implemented.

There was lots to recommend from Euro 2020, from thrilling games to regular shocks, beautiful goals to fans being present inside stadiums.

The deployment of the much-criticized VAR was perhaps the most promising conclusion from the tournament.

While the use of technology in England has been criticized, its limited interventions were lauded at the European Championships.

The Premier League is expected to follow suit, especially with fans returning in huge numbers after being left entirely in the dark about video assisted referee intrigues in the past.

There will undoubtedly be some changes, with authorities being briefed on rule changes ahead of the new campaign.

The attacker will now gain from minor offsides, and penalties will no longer be granted for little contact.

Last season, no Premier League team was more victimized by VAR than Liverpool, who, together with West Bromwich Albion, had the most subjective decisions made against them.

However, under the new criteria, a number of decisions for Jurgen Klopp’s team would have been different.

In the Goodison derby against Everton last October, one of the most disputed disallowed goals of the season occurred.

Jordan Henderson appeared to score a stunning last-minute winner, only for the goal to be disallowed because Sadio Mane was deemed offside earlier in the move when found by Thiago Alcantara.

The strike would almost probably hold if replayed this year, because to VAR’s thicker lines.

Two additional Liverpool ‘goals’ are in a similar scenario.

Roberto Firmino had a goal disallowed on the stroke of half-time against Aston Villa at home in April when Diogo Jota was assessed to have been offside in the build-up.

In November, Mohamed Salah’s magnificent opener against Brighton and Hove Albion was called out due to a close call. If both were scored this season, they would almost certainly have been permitted.

Another controversial occurrence occurred during that game on the South Coast.

After VAR alerted referee Stuart Attwell to review a challenge between Andy Robertson and Danny Welbeck, Brighton equalized from the penalty spot in injury time.

While completing his clearance, Robertson collided with Welbeck, resulting in the penalty.

Given. “The summary has come to an end.”