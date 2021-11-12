‘Three failures,’ according to Jamie Carragher, lost Liverpool the Premier League title.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, has admitted that he could have won the Premier League with the Reds if they hadn’t signed ‘three failures.’

Before retiring in 2013, Carragher, 43, spent his whole career with the Reds, but he was unable to end the club’s long wait for a league title.

Despite coming close in the past, Carragher admits that improved recruitment could have pushed them over the top.

“It’s well documented that we didn’t win a league title during my time at the club,” he said on Sky Sports’ Off Script. “I believe a lot of managers will look back at signings that didn’t quite push Liverpool over the line when I played.”

“We went so close to the title with Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez, and then we’d believe we were one or two signings away, and those singings never quite worked.”

“I often think of the impact of what Van Dijk, Mo Salah, or Alisson had at Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp had gotten the squad so close, to a Champions League final, and then so close to City in the title battle, but he needed those players to carry him over the line, and they did.”

“We finished second in 2001/02, and after the 2002 World Cup, we bought three players [El Hadji Diouf, Salif Diao, and Bruno Cheyrou], all of whom were failures.” The team failed to work and regressed.

“It’s not only about throwing fingers at the players that came in since the players already at the club have to deliver, but you have to wonder: ‘Would these signings have made a major impact if they had worked?’ That’s where I believe we went wrong.” Carragher played 737 times for Liverpool, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and UEFA Cup, although they were never able to win the Premier League.

To win their first league title since 1990, the club had to wait until 2020, seven years after Carragher retired.