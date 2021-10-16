Three clubs are mentioned by Gary Neville. As a result of Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of John Stones, Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool.

On Saturday, October 16, you will receive your morning digest.

Gary Neville is the latest football commentator to weigh in on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract dilemma.

Salah’s long-term future, according to the former Manchester United defender, may lie outside of Anfield, and he has named three teams Salah may join.

“I don’t think he’ll stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career,” says one Liverpool fan “, he stated. “It’s just my opinion. That has always been my perspective, although I could be incorrect.

Jurgen Klopp discloses Liverpool’s plans for Watford and Atletico Madrid, saying: “The Premier League would be weaker if he left.” When you look at Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, and Kylian Mbappe, I don’t believe it’s all about the money.

“They have a project and something they need to accomplish in their lives.” They must play at specific clubs and participate in specific activities.

“I believe Salah needs to visit Real Madrid, the Bernabeu. Real Madrid, by the way, is planning a comeback.

“I know things aren’t perfect at Barcelona and Madrid right now, but Salah is similar to those I just described, and I believe he needs that on his CV towards the conclusion of his career.”

“I believe he has done an incredible job at Liverpool.” I’ve always had the impression he wants a Paris, a Real Madrid, or a Barcelona, and I believe he’ll go get it. But I could be mistaken!” Click here to read the rest of the story.

Jurgen Klopp has slammed the Football Association after Curtis Jones was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s Premier League match against Watford due to an injury sustained while on international duty.

The 20-year-old has been ruled out due to a muscular injury he acquired while playing for England’s Under-21 team.

Jones came on for the final 34 minutes against Andorra on Monday after missing the 2-2 Euro U21 Championship qualification match in Slovenia last week due to a tight groin.

However, the Reds midfielder compounded the problem, leaving Klopp low on choices in the midfield, with Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott also out, and Fabinho unavailable.

The Liverpool manager is dissatisfied with the FA’s lack of communication on Jones’ fitness over the past fortnight.

“Curtis Jones returned from the U21s hurt,” the Reds’ manager remarked on Friday. “The summary has come to an end.”