Thousands of UK drivers have been perplexed by a common automotive issue.

According to new study, many of drivers in the UK have been stumped by simple auto maintenance issues.

There’s a lot to consider for drivers to keep their automobiles running well, from changing tyres to replacing windscreen wipers.

While mechanics are always available to assist when a problem develops, many drivers choose to attempt to resolve the problem on their own first.

One in every three motorists in Liverpool is guilty of breaking the law.

Some drivers may be well-versed in how to solve common automotive issues, but the majority will require some assistance from Google if something goes wrong.

Indeed, so many drivers have gone to Google that Uswitch has been able to analyze the data to determine the most frequently asked motoring questions in the United Kingdom.

According to Uswitch, the most prevalent problem that has drivers scratching their heads is monitoring the level of engine oil.

According to Uswitch, there have been 19,2000 Google searches for ‘How much oil does my car need’ since August 2020.

Checking your oil level at least once every couple of weeks, especially before a lengthy trip, is critical because if the oil level drops too low, the engine will stop running.

This could compromise your MOT, so make sure everything is safe and functional before driving.

A dipstick, which is normally found under the car bonnet, can be used to check if your oil levels are low.

The dipstick should have two marks on it after it has been cleaned, indicating the maximum and lowest oil levels. Pull the dipstick out of the oil tube after pushing it all the way in to see where the oil line is in respect to the two markers.

When the level in your automobile is between the maximum and minimum lines, you have the necessary amount of oil.

The automobile bonnet, windshield wipers, windscreen repairs, and brake lights were all frequently asked about.

In fact, how to open a car hood received 15,600 Google queries last year, while how to adjust windscreen wipers received 5,760.