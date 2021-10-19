Thousands of dollars have been raised for the crash victim, a woman has been duped on Facebook, and the dealer ‘JetHawk’ has been busted.

The family of the 22-year-old who died in a crash in the Queensway Tunnel has raised nearly £29,000.

Paige Rice, from the West Midlands, died in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday after visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

Clare, Paige’s mother, said she was “broken” by the murder of her “beautiful baby” and that Paige had a “golden heart.”

Two other individuals were hurt in the collision, and authorities told The Washington Newsday that “the driver of the Audi is still in a very critical state, and the cab driver is in a serious but non-life threatening condition.”

A lady who lost £130 after falling victim to a new Facebook scam has cautioned others to be cautious.

After two ladies were targeted by scammers over the weekend, Merseyside Police announced it is investigating a fraud allegation in St Helens.

The reported occurrences all follow the same pattern of’sisters of a buyer’ appearing at the seller’s home to buy a Facebook Marketplace item and then paying with a ‘fake’ bank account.

Lucy Barnes, from St Helens, was selling a Nintendo Switch Lite for £130 on Facebook Marketplace when she was contacted by a Facebook account who wanted to pick up the item the next day.

When expert investigators unraveled a network of amphetamine suppliers and stumbled across his details, they nabbed an EncroChat drug dealer.

Anthony Lenehan’s arrest was a bonus case for an undercover team tasked with tracking down a ring that had transported about £500,000 worth of the Class B substance.

Ricardo Hughes was a vital component in the conspiracy, and it was via his messages that officers were able to identify Lenehan as the perpetrator behind the moniker JetHawk.

Hughes and his colleagues had been on the radar of the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit for months before they were arrested. “The summary has come to an end.”