Thomas Tuchel speaks out about Liverpool’s massive ‘improvement’ and admits Virgil van Dijk.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to seeing Romelu Lukaku face Virgil van Dijk tomorrow evening.

Lukaku got off to a dream start in the Premier League when he put Chelsea ahead against Arsenal at the Emirates last Saturday.

The £97.5 million man then wore down Arsenal’s defense on route to a 2-0 victory, making it two wins in a row in the league.

Van Dijk’s return to the Liverpool team after a period on the sidelines has also helped the Reds get off to a flying start this season.

Following a 3-0 victory over Norwich City on the opening weekend of the season, the Reds defeated Burnley 2-0 the following weekend.

The focus in the build-up to the game has been on Van Dijk versus Lukaku, and Tuchel confesses he’s excited to see how the duel unfolds.

“I’m looking forward to it, and I think many football fans are looking forward to it,” he remarked.

“It won’t just be Van Dijk against. Lukaku; it’ll be Liverpool vs. Chelsea, but it’ll be a difficult challenge for Romelu.

“He’s now played one match with us, which was quite amazing and a fantastic start, so we’ll be focusing on the nuances, adapting, and connecting better and better from now on.

“We’ll see how the stress test goes tomorrow at Anfield, but we knew he was a very experienced player in big games when we signed him.

“He enjoys these types of games, which is why I am hoping for the best from him right now. I’m not sure if he’s already at top level, perhaps not because he’s only played one game, but I’m confident he’ll have a solid game tomorrow because he’s a tough competitor who enjoys playing in these kind of matches against strong opponents.”

“That is the reality, and we should not hide from it,” Tuchel said before adding on the Dutchman’s return. Liverpool is a different team with Van Dijk than it is without him.

“It’s not just his solitary capacity and degree of performance,” says the narrator.

