Thomas Tuchel is enraged after the Premier League denied Chelsea’s request to postpone their match against Wolves ahead of their match against Liverpool.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hit out at the Premier League after the governing body turned down his team’s plea to postpone their match against Wolves this afternoon.

Chelsea face Wolves at Molineux at 2 p.m. today, although some players are unavailable due to Covid-19 and injury.

Tuchel announced on Thursday that Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and Romelu Lukaku had all contracted coronavirus and were in self-isolation.

Chelsea has requested that today’s match be postponed due to more positive tests among their team over the last 24 hours.

Tuchek has only named four outfield players on the bench for today’s game, with Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Kai Havertz all absent.

However, according to football.london, the match did not satisfy the criteria for being called off because Chelsea had enough players to complete the fixture.

Tuchel had this to say about the decision: “It’s exactly like this: we thought we had a strong case regarding player safety and health, but we now have seven positive cases; we were forced to sit on the bus for three hours, attend meetings together, eat dinner and lunch together, and the situation appears to be unending.

“We applied to not play in order to control the situation, but it was denied.” It’s difficult to comprehend, and we’re concerned about the players’ health.

“We end up with players that are playing through ailments, and we take the chance.” From a medical standpoint, I’m concerned since we’ve had four days of positive testing in a row.

“How will it come to a halt if we’re on the bus and in meetings together?” We’re disappointed, and we’re a little enraged.” “We are really sorry that our plea was rejected,” a Chelsea spokesman said, “since we felt we had a compelling case for the postponement of today’s match on the grounds of players’ health and safety.”