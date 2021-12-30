This year, the cheapest properties in Liverpool were sold.

This year, housing prices in Liverpool have risen at the quickest rate of any UK city.

The city has seen a 10.6% increase in asking prices, which vary widely depending on the neighborhood.

However, some buyers have still been able to get a good deal, with the cheapest home selling for as low as £15,000.

From January to October 2021, we looked at the least costly residences sold in Liverpool.

Flats and homes in the city center, Tuebrook, Clubmoor, and Stoneycroft are on the list.

– a £15,000 unit that sold on April 9th.

On February 9th, a flat sold for £25,000. On July 13th, a flat sold for £25,000. On February 10, a flat sold for £25,000. On January 27th, a terrace house sold for £25,000. On July 9th, a flat sold for £25,000. On April 30th, a flat sold for £25,000. On March 26, a flat sold for £27,000. On May 4th, a flat sold for £28,000. On March 29th, a unit sold for £28,000.