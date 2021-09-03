This weekend, the winner of Drag Race UK will host a “crazy brunch show” in Liverpool.

Lawrence Chaney, who won the second season of Drag Race, will co-host a Drag Brunch with Shania Pain, a scouse powerhouse.

At Camp and Furnace, both queens will put on a full show as guests enjoy bottomless drinks for 90 minutes, including wine, prosecco, and beer, as well as two delectable brunch meals.

Lawrence Chaney and Shania Pain will also perform entertaining comedic routines and games for the audience.

It’s being billed as the “perfect way to celebrate with friends,” with organizers guaranteeing the “greatest Drag Brunch you’ll ever attend.”

“We’re incredibly happy to bring the tremendous talents of Lawrence Chaney and Shania Pain to our stage, and we know this performance is going to bring the house down,” Paul Speed, Camp and Furnace director, said.

“It’ll be the greatest way to celebrate with your friends, as well as the best Drag Brunch you’ll ever attend, so treat yourself… How can you ever love someone else if you can’t even love yourself?! “Can I get an Amen?” says the speaker.

This Sunday, September 5th, from 2pm to 7pm, the event will take place. Fans will get the opportunity to meet and greet the show’s stars at the event, allowing them to take those all-important Instagram selfies.

Tickets start at £10, with meet and greet tickets costing an additional £17.50, and general admission tickets costing £45, which includes the full drinks and food package. All tickets are subject to a £2.50 booking fee.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.