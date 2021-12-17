This weekend, the UK’s largest traveling indoor funfair launches in Liverpool featuring seasonal rides.

The restoration of a massive, much-loved indoor funfair to Liverpool is set to begin this weekend.

With the addition of three new “thrill rides,” the iconic Indoor Funfair has made its much-anticipated return just in time for the holiday season.

Each session includes unlimited access to more than 25 rides, including thrill coasters and traditional funfair favorites, as well as the UK’s largest moving funhouse, which is located at Exhibition Centre Liverpool. The Superstar, Superbowl, and Fighter are all new attractions.

The additional attractions will be added to the existing rides that have taken over the space.

Bouncy castle of a colossal size There will also be a return of the Realm and a Tagada. The Realm is a massive bouncy castle with a network of corridors and walkways leading to a 25-foot-tall dragon.

Traditional funfair favorites such as the Dodgems, Waltzer, Ferris Wheel, and Carousel, as well as the UK’s largest mobile funhouse, will be available for visitors to enjoy from December 18 until the New Year.

It’s the UK’s largest event of its kind, and it’s back for the holidays after selling out in the summer and fall at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

Thousands of people have already purchased tickets, and organizers are working hard to ensure that everyone has a good time in a safe setting.

“We’re pleased to be returning to Liverpool for the third time this year, and although things are a little different this year, we’re looking forward to welcoming our 100,000th visitor,” said John Lowery, director of Indoor Funfair.

“From December 18 through the New Year, we’ve got rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy, and it’s all under one roof.”

“Those attending must show confirmation of immunization or a negative lateral flow or PCR test within 48 hours if they are 18 or older.” Unless seated for eating and drinking, engaging in the rides, or entirely exempt, everyone over the age of 12 must wear a face covering.

“With 90,000 square feet of space, we’re still the UK’s largest indoor funfair, so there’s plenty of room for everyone to enjoy this festive spectacular.”

