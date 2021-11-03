This week, Liverpool is giving away hundreds of free burgers.

Viva!, a vegan advocacy NGO, is visiting a number of towns to give away free vegan burgers as world leaders gather in Glasgow for COP26 to discuss the future of the globe.

Viva is going on a mini-city tour to give away hundreds of free vegan burgers with all the fixings and encourage others to try vegan. The burgers for the tour were provided by Taste & Glory, a leading meat-alternative brand.

On Friday, November 5, the tour will stop at Liverpool’s Church Street.

The Viva crew will be on hand during the tour to discuss how to create simple vegan substitutions.

“We’re hitting the road during COP26 to show the people of Britain just how tasty and simple it is to make the world a better place – just by eating vegan,” Viva senior campaigner Will Sorflaten said.

“There has never been a more critical time to discuss animal agribusiness and its terrible effects on our world.”

“Becoming vegan is the single most powerful step a person can do to address the climate issue.”

“We intend to transform the way world leaders and the general public think about diet and the climate catastrophe. COP26 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to raise awareness about these pressing challenges and urge the world to go vegan right now.

“There’s never been a better moment to try vegan food than now, with a fantastic range available in all major supermarkets – so go on, give it a go.”

