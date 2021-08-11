This summer, Liverpool could have signed a former £38 million transfer target for free.

Despite the fact that Liverpool has looked strong offensively in pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 season, many Reds fans believe Jurgen Klopp’s squad is in need of a new forward.

Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, and Roberto Firmino may have all scored in pre-season, leaving Mohamed Salah as the club’s only senior forward without a goal, but that isn’t enough to erase memories of Liverpool’s offensive woes in the second half of last season, when their Premier League title defence quickly unraveled.

The Belgian, like Xherdan Shaqiri, is expected to go before the end of the transfer window, while Minamino and Oxlade-futures Chamberlain’s are far from guaranteed after strong pre-season performances.

Consider Mane and Firmino’s poor goal-scoring history last season, as well as the former’s January departure to the Africa Cup of Nations with Salah, and it’s easy to see why fans want to see the Reds’ attacking ranks reinforced.

And that’s before you consider Man City’s £100 million signing of Jack Grealish and upcoming bid for Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho’s £73 million move to Manchester United, and Romelu Lukaku’s impending £97.5 million return to Chelsea.

Liverpool, unfortunately for Klopp, do not have the financial means to bring in a new big-name signing, with their present transfer activity focused on outgoings, raising funds, and clearing space in their 25-man roster.

They also missed out on a former Liverpool target who was available on a free transfer if they had been looking for a bargain.

Alex Teixeira agreed to join Besiktas last week after leaving Chinese side Jiangsu Suning in January due to the introduction of a new salary cap, becoming one of a number of high-paid foreign players to leave their clubs in China at the end of their most recent contracts, as their previously lucrative contracts were no longer affordable.

After arriving in Istanbul on Monday, he is expected to sign a three-year contract that would keep him at the club until 2024. He will allegedly earn €3 million per season and will also receive a €950k signing bonus.

