This season, Mohamed Salah has a chance to score a spectacular new goal for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah needs to be thinking about winning the Ballon d’Or. On present form, he is the finest player in the world, and he has accomplished so much with us, breaking records, and that is the next stage for him.

There are a lot of eyeballs on you in the Champions League, possibly even more than in the league. He’s off to a great start this season, and who else is standing out right now?

It would also help him if we had a strong run in the Champions League.

Salah’s contract must be resolved in some way. They can’t afford to let it linger and then forget about it.

Every week, whomever is involved in the discussions must attend in order to get it across the finish line.

If nothing happens, he may believe he’s put himself in the store window, alerting all the teams that can pay him, but it hasn’t been a distraction.

I’m not sure what happened to Sadio [Mane] last year. It’s possible that there won’t be a large throng. Even this year, he’s missed chances, but that’s not a big deal as long as he keeps getting in there.

The opportunities will continue to present themselves, and he will seize them. Now he has three goals for the season. It boosts your confidence to score last week and again on Saturday.

It’s just a shame [Diogo] isn’t here. Jota had a game that he will never forget. It was his worst performance for Liverpool, with nothing going his way. However, this can happen to anyone at any time.

You’re not there for whatever reason, and that sitter noted it. Perhaps he lacks confidence as a result of his poor performance.

To be honest, it was one of the worst misses I’ve ever seen. But he has to keep trying to get in. They all need to keep getting in there.

Jurgen will be happy that opportunities are being created. Strikers lose faith in themselves when they are unable to get into the game.

But they keep going forward and creating chances, and if they keep doing so, they’ll score goals.

Konate was taken off guard a few times. I’ve observed him a few times, and sometimes he does, and sometimes he doesn’t. “The summary has come to an end.”