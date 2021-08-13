This season, Liverpool will introduce a new and improved Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool fans should expect to witness a fresh and improved Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Reds team this season, as the 2021/22 Premier League season approaches.

Alexander-Arnold, who recently signed a new four-year contract with Liverpool that would keep him at the club until 2025, is already regarded as one of the top full-backs in the world. But, ahead of the current Premier League season, he’s been training with world-renowned ophthalmologist Dr. Daniel Laby to try to improve his game even more.

As part of a cutting-edge study to improve his vision, the 22-year-old has been experimenting with cutting-edge technology and VR platforms, including the HTC Vive Pro Eye.

Dr. Laby’s six-week training program, which includes VR-assisted AVTS vision exams, multiple object tracking, and visual concentration tests, was covered in a full-length video called “Trent’s Vision,” which is currently available on RedBullTV.

In a simulated play situation, the fullback has been utilizing the HTC Vive Pro Eye to help pick out strategic passes and measure areas including depth perception, fundamental visual function, hand-eye coordination, reaction time, and target tracking.

The results are frightening, especially for the remainder of the Premier League.

According to HTC, Alexander-training Arnold’s yielded significant improvements. He now has sharper vision (up 44 percent), increased visual attention and multiple-object tracking abilities (up 241 percent), and faster reaction and processing time as a result of his improved eyesight (36 percent increase).

Alexander-vision Arnold’s has also improved as a direct result of the exercise, and is now as good as humanly possible – 20:10 vision.

The England international has no doubt that his game has improved as a result of this preparation ahead of the new season.

Alexander-Arnold, courtesy of Red Bull and HTC, said, “I’ve been doing training on things like multiple target tracking, timing, multitasking, and contrast sensitivity (as well).”

“I’m sure everything has improved my game, but I’d say the most important element is the multiple target tracking.

“It makes the most sense, focusing on one location while being able to observe what’s happening on around you and spotting the red dots,” says the author.

