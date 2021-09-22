‘This one was painful,’ Joe Gomez says of Liverpool’s recent injury woes.

Joe Gomez claims that his previous experience with long-term ailments prepared him well for his most recent rehabilitation.

And the Liverpool defender thinks the knee injury he suffered while on international duty with England in November 2020 only fueled his desire to return to full health as soon as possible.

In mid-November of last year, Gomez underwent successful surgery in London to replace a tendon in his left knee, and as a result, he missed ten months of competitive play.

It was Gomez’s fourth long-term layoff since joining the Reds in the summer of 2015, and while it would have been easy to blame his bad luck at the time, it just fueled his determination to return as soon as possible, according to Gomez.

What Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips did on the touchline at Norwich was noticed by Liverpool fans.

Gomez, who led Liverpool for the first time against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, believes the injury was exacerbated by a lack of backup at centre-back at the time due to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip’s respective problems.

“I feel blessed,” Gomez remarked, “and even more so now.” “I was already in that mindset when this injury occurred.

“I didn’t need another nudge to get off my high horse because I wasn’t on it in the first place.

“This one was difficult, but I believe it was the result of the harsh conditions in which we were reduced to the fundamental essentials.

“I believe a couple of us lads were injured as a result of that.

“I just got smacked in the face with a bigger one. But that’s part of the game; the important thing is that I use it to try to come back as well as can, work as hard as I can, and put it behind me.

“It didn’t demoralize me in the least. It made me more hungry and grateful than I’d ever been.”

Gomez made his long-awaited homecoming alongside Matip in a 3-2 Champions League win over AC Milan last week, before he and Ibrahima Konate shut out Norwich at Carrow Road.

