This November, the Continental Circus Berlin will perform a fantastic display in Newton-le-Willows.

Continental Circus Berlin transports you to a fantasy world filled with extraordinary performances, music, and energy, performed by incredible performers from around the world.

This brand’s new performance has been particularly produced for its exclusive UK tour, taking place in a Covid-secure theatre-style’big top’ tent. It comes from the producers of some of the world’s finest circuses.

Continental Circus Berlin is happy to present the realism of a live show in this modern era of visual effects, CGI, and virtual reality, where the feats and talents of the circus artists leave the audience in awe, barely believing their eyes.

Beautiful aerialists, quick-change artistes, high-wire walkers, the rotating Wheel of Destiny, hula hoop queens, whirlwind acrobats, motorbike stunts, and the death-defying Globe of Death act will guide you through this super-show.

This spectacular show features a multinational ensemble of breathtaking artists from all over the world, including circus talent from all over the world.

The circus is providing free tickets to special preview shows to NHS and care workers as a special thank you.

“As a thank you for all their hard work, especially over the last 18 months,” John Haze, director of Continental Circus Berlin, explains, “we are offering NHS personnel and care workers free tickets.”

“They have not only saved lives, but they have also indirectly helped to resurrect our industry, for which we are eternally grateful.” The cast and crew of Continental Circus Berlin are looking forward to welcoming NHS professionals and care workers to Merseyside next week, and we promise them a fun night!” Continental Circus Berlin will take place at Haydock Park Racecourse in Newton-le-Willows, WA12 0HQ, from Tuesday, November 9 to Sunday, November 14, 2021.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2021, at 5pm and 7.45pm, there will be a preview show. NHS and care professionals are allowed to bring one visitor each and must provide evidence of employment when purchasing tickets. Tickets are limited and subject to availability.