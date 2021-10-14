This Morning’s Halloween special excites viewers.

This Morning’s broadcast will be shaken up next week, and viewers are ecstatic.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have revealed the theme of their special Halloween episode on ITV’s This Morning, which will air next week.

“Why is there lead pipe in the kitchen?” Phillip asked, the studio lights dimming.

“And I don’t know why I didn’t notice it before, but there’s a large candlestick in the lounge…” Holly said.

Andi Peters emerged with a loud clap of thunder, revealing more more. “I have an invitation here for the two of you,” he continued. “Dear Mr Schofield and Ms Willoughby, I hope your investigative abilities are in top form for this year’s Halloween extravaganza,” he continued.

“On Thursday, October 28, you are warmly invited to participate in the nation’s largest ever game of Cluedo.”

“Do you know your spanner from your lead piping?” Are you more of a Professor Plum or a Miss Scarlet? We hope to see you in the billiard room, library, or study, and we promise that this will be an exciting morning. “The Butler, signed…” “Who is the Butler?” Andi inquired. “Who’s going to be anyone?” says the narrator. Holly, who will appear in a future episode of Midsomer Murders, expressed her enthusiasm for the theme.

“What a fantastic concept!” she exclaimed. Cluedo has always been one of my favorite games since I was a kid… and it’s still one of my kids’ favorites now, so this is brilliant! The cast of characters! “I’m a sucker for a good murder mystery…” “And I’m guessing the drilling from this corner of the studio to that corner will start shortly so that we can have the secret tunnel… we’ve got to be able to achieve that!” Phillip agreed. “I adore it.” “Can we add our NTA to the arsenal of weapons?” Holly said after Andi revealed other potential murder weapons such as the dagger and rope. “Or the Bafta?” says the narrator. “The victim was clubbed to death with a Bafta!” Phillip joked. “I can’t wait, I’m already thinking of costumes,” Holly exclaimed as Andi vanished in another thunderclap. The news elicited a lot of excitement among fans.

