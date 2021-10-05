This Morning viewers were furious with the drunken grandmother and her friend who stormed into the waterpark.

Fans of This Morning were outraged when a drunk grandmother and her pal stormed into a waterpark.

Claire Vickers, 46, and her companion Barry Douglas, 44, appeared on the ITV show to tell how they were left with fractured legs after breaking into a waterpark and going down a slide.

Claire’s ankle was shattered, while Barry’s ankles and fibula were broken, according to the Mirror.

After the couple became intoxicated and broke into Aldershot Lido in Hampshire, Nan Claire’s shin bone poked out of her leg.

They chose to go down the slide, but they were unaware that the exit was blocked by a metal barrier.

Claire described the encounter to broadcasters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as “like something out of a Saw movie.”

Barry had gone skinny dipping and had collided with the barrier, passing out in the slide.

They were rescued after police were dispatched to check complaints of “kids” playing in the pool.

“They glanced down and saw us all messed up,” Claire explained.

After the accident, Claire and Barry were transported to the hospital and patched up, though Barry said that he would need to make “major changes” in his life because he is currently in a wheelchair.

While no police action was taken against Claire or Barry, he did advise that the waterpark should have had “better security.”

He also claimed that it was “very easy to get into” and warned that the Lido may face “legal action.”

Viewers were unimpressed and rushed to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

“You are NOT getting any empathy from anyone!!!,” one raged.

“‘Legal action will be taken,’ IS HE JOKING #ThisMorning,” one user fumed.

“Are they really blaming the water park?” wrote a third. WHAT #ThisMorning REQUIRES LEGAL ACTION.”

“OF COURSE IT’S SOMEBODY ELSE FAULT, IT CANNOT POSSIBLY BE THEIRS #thismorning,” said another.

“How dare that waterpark place a barrier at the end of the slide when the park is closed?” raged one. Don’t they realize that criminals may injure themselves? Get them off the air – they’re a bunch of jerks #ThisMorning.”