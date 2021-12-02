This month, the UK’s largest traveling indoor funfair returns to Liverpool with seasonal rides.

This month, Liverpool will welcome back a massive, much-loved indoor funfair.

With the addition of three new “thrill rides,” the wildly popular Indoor Funfair will reopen in time for the holiday season.

The three coasters, dubbed The Superstar, Superbowl, and Fighter, will be added to the Exhibition Centre Liverpool’s enormous ride portfolio.

The Realm, a giant bouncy castle, and a Tagada will also be back. The Realm is a massive bouncy castle with a network of corridors and walkways leading to a 25-foot-tall dragon.

Traditional funfair favorites such as the Dodgems, Waltzer, Ferris Wheel, and Carousel, as well as the UK’s largest mobile funhouse, will be available for visitors to enjoy from December 18 until the New Year.

There are even more attractions for families to enjoy at the funfair extravaganza, which spans 90,000 square feet of beachfront space.

It’s the UK’s largest event of its kind, and it’s back for the holidays after selling out in the summer and fall at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

“We’re happy to be back in Liverpool for our third visit this year with some new thrill rides added to the line-up,” said John Lowery, director of Indoor Funfair.

“The Realm, our 25-foot-high inflatable bouncy castle with a network of tunnels and massive slides, is back after a successful debut at the previous event.

“It’s a great event for families to enjoy, with unlimited access to rides and inflatables throughout each three-hour session, and it all takes place in a properly ventilated, safe atmosphere.” Tickets always sell out quickly, so get yours soon to avoid missing out.” “It’s been amazing to put on so many events this year, and Indoor Funfair was one of the first to return,” said Faye Dyer, managing director of The ACC Liverpool Group, which operates Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

“It’s a hugely popular family attraction, and we’re happy it’ll keep us open until 2022, when we’ll be able to welcome even more visitors to enjoy our jam-packed schedule of live events.”

Indoor tickets are currently on sale.