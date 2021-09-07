This is the culprit in the infamous Liverpool gang footage who brandished pistols for the cameras.

A gang member who was once shown brandishing a pistol in a BBC programme is now serving a burglary sentence.

Stephen Hooton was a member of the Liverpool gang featured in the Panorama documentary Young Gunmen.

After the killing of schoolboy Rhys Jones, the film, which was released in 2008, took an in-depth look into gun crime on Merseyside.

His father, who recognized his son’s voice in the movie, reported Hooton to the authorities.

Hooton, who was 16 at the time, was videotaped handling a shotgun and a revolver while wearing dark clothing and hiding his face in the film.

In connection with the BBC film, Hooton was arrested and charged with firearms offenses. During a hearing in 2009, he admitted to having a shotgun and a handgun, as well as ammunition. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Hooton, now 29, was sentenced to prison in July for his role in a sophisticated burglary ring that targeted homes across the north west.

The group would sometimes utilize cloned wireless key signals to open the car doors on the drive and then drive away without having to enter the house.

Between January 2019 and February 2020, prosecutors told Liverpool Crown Court that the sophisticated gang was responsible for 160 burglaries and thefts.

The thieves employed a variety of methods to steal cars valued more than £2.6 million.

The group was also adept at tampering with vehicle identification by stealing license plates. Some of the high-powered cars they stole were sold on the black market in the region.

Hooton, of Craigburn Road, Tuebrook, was allegedly employed by the gang to break into residences, grab car keys, and then drive the vehicles away, according to police and prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to conduct burglary and stealing motor vehicles. During a hearing in July of this year, the Liverpool man was sentenced to five years and two months in prison.

The gang was described by police and prosecutors as an organized crime ring with a well-defined structure.

