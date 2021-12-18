This is a common practice that might result in half of drivers receiving a £1,000 punishment this winter.

According to new data, a shocking amount of people admitted to driving dangerously and risked a large charge.

Half of those polled admitted to driving with their car windows steamed up, which is a safety concern as well as a driving offense punishable by a £1,000 fine, a three-point penalty, and a discretionary disqualification.

In the winter, rain, wind, and ice can make drivers nervous, making it all the more crucial to drive carefully.

How to drive safely in the fog after the Met Office issued a warning

When National Tyres and Autocare conducted a poll of 1,000 people on winter driving anxiety, they discovered the “eye-opening” results.

Michael Bourne, group marketing director, said: “It should come as no surprise that over half of those polled experience some amount of anxiety when driving in bad weather.

“The most shocking statistic was that half of the drivers polled admitted to driving with steamed-up windows.

“If you’re found driving with your windows steamed up, you might face a £1,000 fine and three points on your license for failing to have a clear vision of the road and vehicles ahead, as required by the Highway Code.”

Almost half of drivers claimed to feeling apprehensive when driving in bad weather, which is perhaps unsurprising.

Many people attribute their anxiousness to ice and snow (46 percent) or poor vision caused by fog and darker days (35 percent).

Even other drivers are a source of fear for 47 percent of persons who drive in bad weather.

Some individuals have even refused to drive their vehicles on the road in bad weather.

However, few people have prepared their vehicles for the winter.

Only 8% of drivers have scheduled their vehicle for a winter service, while 11% have installed winter tyres, according to the National Tyres and Autocare survey.

According to Michael Bourne, “We’re also startled to learn that just 8% of people schedule a winter health check for their vehicle.

“A winter health check is an extremely helpful activity to perform before the winter months arrive, as a competent professional can inspect your car and ensure that it is not in need of repair.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”