This Halloween, the Oracle bar in Liverpool is presenting a Victorian seance.

This Halloween, take a trip back in time to the quirky 1900s-style speakeasy cocktail bar on Liverpool’s Duke Street for a unique eerie experience.

The Oracle’s visitors are entertained by up-close magicians and fortune tellers who come to their tables while they sip their drinks and take in the realistic ambience.

For one week only this Halloween, the enigmatic independent pub will offer a special Victorian séance led by a medium.

The Oracle’s top magic experts will direct the presentation, which will include aspects of magic, mind reading, and communicating with the “spirit realm.”

Due to the nature of the presentation and the techniques utilized by mediums in the Victorian era, the organizers state that this event is strictly for entertainment reasons and is exclusively for people above the age of 18.

It’s also worth emphasizing that some people may find it emotionally draining, and the event isn’t appropriate for people who have underlying health issues.

The performances will take place from October 26 to October 31 and will last 45 minutes. Tickets are £25 per person, and there are only 16 seats available per show, so act quickly to prevent disappointment.

The Oracle is open from 5 p.m. till late every Thursday through Sunday.

