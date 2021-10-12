This Christmas, Liverpool will host a magical elf hunt trail.

This Christmas, a fantastic Elf search will take place in Liverpool, and participants will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus.

The family event will be held in the grounds of Allerton Manor Golf Club, where 15 elves will be hidden.

Guests will be greeted in the icy Elf Village, where they will begin their search for the elves that have gone missing.

Changes to Chester Zoo’s Christmas Lanterns event have been confirmed.

You’ll get a prize and a certificate if you can find all 15 along the course.

In addition, children will be able to write a message to Santa and prepare reindeer food. You can meet Father Christmas and his reindeer at the end of the walk before relaxing with a mug of hot chocolate or a soft drink.

Children’s tickets also include a map and a photo opportunity at the Winter Wonderland.

Knock the Elf from the Shelf (£1 prize every time), Lego exclusive tombola (£5 for three tickets), Elf shop, and children’s entertainment are among the other activities.

Adults and children alike are encouraged to dress up, with a reward awarded to the best-dressed.

On December 4, from 9.30 a.m. to 15.30 p.m., there will be an elf hunt. The event is being hosted to collect funds for R Charity, a charity that helps patients at Liverpool University Hospitals.

Tickets are currently on sale for £9.50 per child and £1 per adult.