This Christmas, Knowsley Safari will feature an illuminated animal trail as well as a Santa Experience.

Knowsley Safari’s Enchanted, an after-dark path of enchanting lights for families to explore in the run-up to Christmas, will be back this winter.

Families may enjoy the path after dark from November 20 to December 23, with holiday food, magical music, lit animals, and some unique delights.

Knowsley Safari’s spectacular Christmas season is now accepting reservations.

Enchanted will allow families to experience the foot safari in a completely new light, following a path of magically illuminated creatures at their own pace.

After dark, parties can go on a foot safari to see the gorgeous illuminated animal sculptures, brilliantly lit up woodlands, and holiday goodies to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

There will be food kiosks, and families will be able to experience a variety of rides. So make those lovely memories and spread Christmas pleasure to the entire family.

Enchanted tickets are £9 per person, but children under the age of three are free.

For an extra £12, families may participate in the Santa Experience, which allows groups of up to six people to visit Father Christmas from a safe distance and film the moment on camera.

For this experience, each group only needs one ticket.

Enchanted tickets are available for purchase here.