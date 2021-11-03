This Bonfire Night, here are five things you can buy to keep your pet quiet.

For pets and their owners, Bonfire Night (November 5) can be a stressful time.

There are many of suggestions for reducing stress, with TeamDogs proposing Spotify playlists of soothing music to disguise the sounds of fireworks, as well as early walks to wear dogs out before things get too loud.

But if you’re still worried about your pet getting through the weekend without too much stress, it’s not too late to acquire some extra goodies to help.

Here’s a list of some of the goods that could still be delivered between now and November 5 and could help your dog cope with anxiety.

These dog snoods (£17.99) are available in three sizes, with two in each pack so you can wash one while using the other.

They can also be used on really chilly days if your dog is suffering from a severe case of the flu.

Dog snoods are commonly used by groomers to calm nervous dogs, but these soft bands may also block other noises, making them ideal for fireworks season.

The Adaptil Soothe Home Diffuser (£17.25), which is now half price and ready for delivery tomorrow, plugs into the wall and produces a synthetic replica of the pheromone that a mother dog naturally releases to calm and comfort her litter.

Adult dogs are affected in the same way, but it’s a species-specific impact that doesn’t affect other animals or humans.

This best-seller for relaxing anxious dogs – whether they are upset by fireworks or something else – has over 11,000 reviews and a 4 out of 5 star rating.

“There’s no noise, no scent, yet it’s doing something for our small dog,” one satisfied client stated.

“I’ve had it plugged in for over a week, and our dog seems to be more calmer when the fireworks go off.” Normally, she’d be terrified and trembling nonstop, and I’d have to lock her in the bedroom with the radio on and the wardrobe door ajar to keep her safe. It is assisting her.” The Thundershirt Anxiety Coat, which costs £26.80 (now 33% off), has approximately 16,000 favorable reviews and a 4.2 rating out of 5.

The producers, in addition to assisting in the reduction of anxieties associated with fireworks,