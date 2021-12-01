Thiago and Fabinho can show that Liverpool’s pivotal moment was a blessing in disguise.

Thiago Alcantara’s last visit to Goodison Park is likely to leave him with mixed feelings.

In October 2020, the former Bayern Munich midfielder got his first start for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

He was in the midfield trio with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson for a superb XI that would have been at full strength if their first-choice goalkeeper had not been injured.

But Kopites don’t need to be reminded of what happened on that awful afternoon. Virgil van Dijk’s season was cut short, while the Reds had an injury-time winner ruled out by VAR, which would now be allowed due to the razor-thin offside margin involved.

Thiago would have been devastated by the VAR intervention because his spectacular defender splitting pass had helped to create the disallowed winning goal.

But the damage he sustained as a result of the challenge for which Richarlison received a straight red card was far more costly. Thiago missed 16 games due to a knee injury, and by the time he returned, the squad was mired in a winter slump.

Fabinho was covering in the heart of the defense when he was able to return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup. Around the same period, the Brazilian sustained two injuries of his own, which forced him to miss seven games.

However, the team’s absences may have been a gift in disguise, as they pressed Klopp’s hand.

During this time, he basically put an end to the experiment of deploying midfielders in defense. At the back, Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak forged a solid partnership, with the latter being replaced by Rhys Williams after the Turkish defender sustained an injury.

As a result, Fabinho and Thiago were able to start together in midfield for the second time against RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League contest. They did so in eight of Liverpool’s final 13 games, including the 2-0 win over Leipzig.

Liverpool would also win all eight, scoring 19 goals while conceding just three and preserving six clear sheets.

