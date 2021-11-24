Thiago Alcantara starts for Liverpool, and Takumi Minamino’s selection against Porto is evident.

It’s a game that Liverpool does not need to win.

But, because it’s Liverpool, they’ll want to win.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, will be exceedingly cautious in selecting his team for tonight’s Champions League match against Porto.

However, there is still room for improvement. Up to a point, that is.

Caoimhin Kelleher has earned another chance to start between the pipes.

Fullbacks Kostas Tsimikas and Conor Bradley are options, while Ibrahima Konate and Nat Phillips might play central defense.

With five substitutes allowed, it appears to be the ideal game for James Milner to ease back into midfield action before being replaced by Tyler Morton at halftime.

Along with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, I’d start the veteran. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another player who could come on after the break.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are my first-choice goalkeepers, with Neco Williams starting on the right side of midfield because, well, why not?

It’s almost as though Liverpool don’t have any options if things go wrong in the second half…

Henderson, Milner, Thiago; Williams, Origi, Minamino; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Konate, Tsimikas; Henderson, Milner, Thiago; Williams, Origi, Minamino.

The team, and especially the bench, will be intriguing tonight.

There won’t be much rotation, though, with a prize of about £2.5 million on offer for a win, which might pay for a new Mohamed Salah contract for a few weeks.

Alisson takes the field right away, with no need to rest him.

However, there could be a shift in the defense.

Neco Williams, Nat Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas are my picks.

According to the most recent training photos, midfield absences have decreased somewhat.

James Milner is back, and he’ll be joined by Thiago and Jordan Henderson.

In attack, Diogo Jota starts alongside Takumi Minamino and, assuming he has recovered from illness, Divock Origi.

Alisson; Williams, Konate, Phillips, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Milner; Origi, Jota, Minamino; Morton, Henderson, Milner; Origi, Jota, Minamino.

With a place in the Champions League knockout stage already secured, Jurgen Klopp may rest a number of first-team players for tonight’s match against Porto.

Changes are likely to be made in the defense, with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold the two most likely candidates to be rested.

