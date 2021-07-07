Thiago Alcantara is at a crossroads in his career, which might play into Liverpool’s hands.

“You dance across the midfield like no one else, and I knew it was love the first moment I saw you.”

Last summer, Liverpool fans didn’t even wait to see Thiago Alcantara in a Reds shirt before composing his famous terrace song, as the Spaniard jetted over to Merseyside to complete his £25 million deal from Bayern Munich.

They’ve had to wait a long time to see the best of Spain’s international team at Anfield.

His return coincided with Liverpool’s dramatic title defence collapse, as a combination of coronavirus and injury limited him to only one Reds start heading into 2021.

With a slew of injuries plaguing Jurgen Klopp’s team as they fell further down the ladder, Thiago was thrown in at the deep end in a fruitless attempt to turn things around.

As winter gave way to spring and players became available again, the Reds began to see the Thiago of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Spain that they had hoped to see.

The playmaker’s first goal against Southampton was clear, but he provided so much more, directing play from the engine room with ease as his irritated look at being withdrawn early week after week was replaced by full dominant 90 minutes after 90 minutes.

Then, on the final day of the season, when 10,000 Liverpool fans were allowed to cram into Anfield, they got their first proper look at Thiago as the club clinched Champions League football once more.

And they were certain it was love.

The Spaniard will be a vital member for Klopp’s team next season as he attempts to build on his outstanding debut season, and his prospect of playing in a midfield triangle alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho is tantalizing.

Despite the fact that Liverpool fans eagerly anticipate seeing Thiago waltz in the midfield in a sold-out Anfield, the playmaker has been surprisingly denied the opportunity at Euro 2020.

Given the number 10 jersey after a successful conclusion to the season, the expectation would have been for him to be a mainstay for his country at the European Championships this summer, having been a member of their set-up since 2011.

