Thiago Alcantara discusses Liverpool’s injury problems and admits to being “selfish.”

Thiago Alcantara has stated that he is still dealing with a long-term injury, but that he expects to be healthy for Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Norwich City on Saturday.

Thiago joined the Reds’ pre-season training camp last week, but owing to a slight muscle ailment, he missed the Reds’ two friendly triumphs against Bologna in Evian on Thursday.

When Liverpool’s preparations come to a close on Sunday with matches against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna at Anfield, the Spaniard will be hoping for some minutes.

And the midfielder acknowledges that he battled past the pain barrier towards the end of last season with the issue that ultimately impeded his Euro 2020 bid.

Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna have confirmed a huge overhaul at Anfield.

“I started the last season with – from a long time before that – some old soreness up there in the hamstring, between the glutes,” Thiago explained.

“I was never fit to play because I was always in agony, and it got to the point where I was feeling it more and more toward the conclusion of the season. Even with the national team, I couldn’t sprint in some phrases or perform some movements.

“So I try to start the pre-season, always in cooperation with the medical team, by (doing) individual work to clean up the region a little more and be pain-free.

“So we’re at the point now where we’re trying to get it out while staying with the team. I believe we will definitely strive to make it to the first game of the season.”

“We have 24 hours to work individually,” Thiago said of his fitness program during Liverpool’s training camp. So, while the rest of the squad was training in the morning, I was working on my own.

“I was conducting my individual exercise while the squad was resting. As a result, I have plenty of time to get in shape.

“The season is so lengthy now, and there comes a moment in my life when I have to be a little selfish and say, ‘OK, pause for a while and get as healthy as you can (be) for yourself and your team.’

“I’m coming close to that point.”

