‘They’re p*****!’ says the narrator. – Wayne Rooney conveyed a message to two Manchester United teammates from Steven Gerrard.

Rafael, a former Manchester United defender, has revealed what Wayne Rooney told him about ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

He and his brother Fabio were members of Sir Alex Ferguson’s title-winning Manchester United teams.

As the two English heavyweights battled it out to be named champions of England, the Brazilian combo became entangled in a number of violent matches and spats with the Reds over the years.

Rafael played more against Liverpool than his twin brother Fabio, and he won his first Premier League medal in 2009, when Manchester United defeated Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool to win the title.

On five of his eight appearances for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side against Liverpool, the 31-year-old was part of the winning United team.

“Wayne Rooney informed us Steven Gerrard disliked us,” Rafael was cited in The Athletic as saying.

“He said that when on international duty, Gerrard informed him, ‘Those twins, they’re p*****!’

“We never did anything to him except change the color of his shirt. I suppose that’s all there is to it.

“And, to be honest, I got what he was saying. It was a mutual feeling.”