‘They have issues,’ Liverpool said of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool must strengthen in the January transfer window, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor, if they are to win the Premier League this season.

The Reds are presently second in the Premier League table, one point behind champions Manchester City, due to Divock Origi’s injury-time winner against Wolves.

However, when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane depart for the African Cup of Nations next month, the Reds will lose two-thirds of their brilliant front three.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor believes the Reds must strengthen their attacking alternatives in the market if they are to stay in the title fight without Salah and Mane.

“You can’t afford to lose Salah and Mane for four to six games when teams like Chelsea and Manchester City have such a deep roster and can bring in quality players.” He told talkSPORT about it.

“You look at Jota, he’s a terrific player, but Firmino has had injury problems, and Origi isn’t the same player when he starts as he is when he comes on as a substitute.”

“They’ve got issues there, and Jurgen Klopp might already have someone lined up.”

“Take a look at how many games Salah has won on his own, some of the assists and goals he’s scored; take that out of that Liverpool club, and teams aren’t going to be as afraid.”

“Origi, Chamberlain, these players, they’re not going to appreciate Minamino as much.”

“Liverpool has leaders in that team who may be able to find a way to win these games, but losing so many goals over four to six games is going to be a problem for me.”

The Reds’ ability to cope without Salah and Mane will be critical to their chances of winning the Premier League in May.

So far this season, the dynamic pair has a total of 28 goals and seven assists between them. Klopp’s team will miss their attacking threat greatly.

When the AFCON begins, they may only miss two Premier League games.

However, with the African Cup of Nations set to end on, it is unclear whether the club will enter the market.