Therme Spa, a new water park with 35 slides and swim-up bars, is now open.

In 2023, a new Therme spa, wellness center, and water park will open in the northwest.

The £250 million project will comprise 25 pools and over 35 water slides, making it the UK’s first city-based wellness complex.

The Therme spa, which will open close to the Trafford Centre, will be twice the size of the group’s Bucharest wellness center, which debuted in 2016.

There are 22 things to do in Liverpool with kids and days out that you may not have considered.

The Therme spa will feature 30 saunas and steam rooms, as well as a variety of therapies. Visitors will also be able to participate in workout sessions such as water-based fitness, yoga, and pilates.

The resort will also feature on-site eateries, a 10,000-square-meter rose-shaped botanical garden, and rooftop beehives that will offer honey for recipes and spa treatments.

Despite the fact that the resort is geared toward family, there will be a separate adults-only area with warm water lagoons, therapeutic mineral pools, and swim-up bars.

According to Therme Group executives, all of the resorts use cutting-edge plant-based filtration to purify the environment, ensuring that visitors are inhaling the cleanest air and swimming in the purest ozone-treated water possible.

Therme Group UK’s chief development officer, Richard Land, said: “Therme Group was founded on the belief that good health should be available to everyone. The events of 2020 have highlighted the importance of this purpose, particularly for people living in cities.

“Therme Manchester will reimagine metropolitan welfare by promoting mental and physical well-being through a water and nature-based experience. It will provide a one-of-a-kind Christmas experience at home that will encourage people to live healthier lifestyles.” The Therme Group has already announced intentions to open comparable wellness resorts throughout the United Kingdom, notably in Wales, London, and Scotland.

The 28-acre site, which will be adjacent to Barton Square’s shopping center, is expected to open in 2023.