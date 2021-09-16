Theresa May has backed the call for a new law by the Hillsborough families.

Theresa May has declared that no one should have to go through the “hell” that the Hillsborough family have gone through, and she has endorsed calls for a new law to safeguard catastrophe victims.

The former prime minister advised the government that they owed it to the 97 fans who died in the 1989 accident to establish a new “Public Advocate” position that would provide help and objective advice to bereaved family.

The Hillsborough family have argued that such an office would aid relatives in their struggle against judicial bureaucracy and help prevent decades-long battles for the truth.

Mrs May, who authorized a criminal probe into the accident after the landmark Hillsborough Independent Panel report was published in 2012, said the state takes a “defensive attitude” when dealing with large public disasters “too often.”

“I dealt with a number of instances where victims and survivors, as well as bereaved families, found that their anguish and suffering was compounded by the fact that they subsequently had to deal with the reaction of various governmental agencies as a result of public disasters,” she added.

“Too often, when a public calamity occurs, the public sector and government, which should be aiding grieving families, recede into a defensive posture.

“They erect barricades, and the victims and survivors find themselves not only dealing with the aftermath of the catastrophe, not only dealing with loss and injury and all the other components of that tragedy, but also banging their heads against the locked door of the public sector.”

“I am persuaded that introducing an independent public advocate is vitally critical to guarantee that bereaved families are assisted in the future,” Mrs May said to the government benches.

“The Hillsborough families have been through hell and deserve this.”

Her remarks came during a debate on the need for legal reform held by Garston and Halewood MP Maria Eagle.

“It’s about learning the lessons of the Hillsborough disaster so that no family bereaved by a public calamity will have to go through what the Hillsborough families have gone through for more than three decades,” she said.

“In May of this year, the last of the criminal prosecutions linked to Hillsborough failed, according to some.”

