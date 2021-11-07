‘There will be no discussion,’ Jurgen Klopp said of the red card judgment in Liverpool’s defeat.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell should have been sent off for his challenge on Jordan Henderson during the team’s defeat.

Henderson required treatment after being hit high on his leg by Cresswell’s follow-through during the Reds’ 3-2 Premier League defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Referee Craig Pawson did not award a foul, and VAR Stuart Attwell deemed no need for the official to take any further action after seeing many replays of the event.

Klopp, on the other hand, felt certain after seeing the challenge for the first time on television.

“I only saw the incident with Aaron and Hendo right now, and the way I see it right now, it’s a clear red card,” the Reds manager stated.

“There is no way to talk about it.

“I’m not sure if they (the officials) would say it’s because he touched the ball earlier, but it was a dangerous challenge.”

“You can touch whatever you want previously, but if you hit your opponent on the shin high up on the leg, you won’t be able to control your leg as well.”

“That’s not something you can accomplish as a challenge.” That’s not how you kick the ball.

“However, we are unable to make those decisions. But I’m not sure what the referee would say about that.

“However, in the game, he appeared to be quite confident in his choices.”