There were 15 things you could do in Liverpool in the 1990s that you can no longer do.

Blockbuster has a video rental service.

When video was king, there was nothing like going to Blockbuster to find the ideal movie for your evening.

Blockbuster had many locations in Merseyside, including on Allerton Road and Edge Lane, but by the end of 2013, all UK locations had closed.

Pleasure Island is a great place to spend the day.

It wouldn’t be a bright day without children begging their parents to take them to Pleasure Island.

Pleasure Island had it all – gigantic slides, laser quest, arcades, and go racing – unfortunately it closed in 1997.

Take a seat in front of the television to watch Brookside.

Brookie, Liverpool’s most raucous street, has never let us down.

Brookside is no longer on your list of soaps to watch, but you can catch up on episodes on All4.

Visit Nation for a Cream club night.

Cream is still huge in Liverpool, with tens of thousands of Scousers flocking to Creamfields every summer, but Cream was at its peak at Nation.

Cream’s former home was razed in 2016, but its spirit lives on.

Have a good time at the Paradox.

Hundreds of Scousers would camp out at the Paradox for the weekend, dancing the night away.

The art deco clock tower on Ormskirk Road in Aintree used to be a popular hangout for clubbers who didn’t want to go into the city.

It began as the Vernon Pools in the 1920s.