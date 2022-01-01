There are ten new laws coming into effect in 2022 that you should be aware of.

With the start of a new year, further changes to the legislation and regulations are expected for individuals who live in the country.

Some amendments to the Highway Code are aimed at safeguarding the most vulnerable road users.

While other changes include electric car charging ports being legally needed in new construction dwellings from next year.

According to the government, up to 145,000 charging stations would be constructed across the country each year.

Some changes will have an impact on how state pensions and benefits are distributed.

Here are ten developments that may effect you directly or indirectly in 2022:

From 2022 forward, all new residences built in England must include an EV charging port as standard.

All new homes and non-residential structures, such as supermarkets and businesses, as well as substantially renovated buildings with more than 10 parking spots, are subject to the new legislative requirement.

Boris Johnson stated that the new legislation will assist increase the number of public EV chargers and speed the adoption of electric vehicles before the 2030 prohibition on the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles.

The new program is part of the current administration’s strategy to cut emissions as part of a larger focus on environmental issues.

Drivers will be prohibited from taking photos or videos, scrolling through playlists, or playing games on their phones beginning in 2022, in addition to making a call or sending a text.

While texting or calling while driving is already unlawful, choosing a song now carries a £200 fine and six points.

Even if you’re stopped at a red light, this regulation applies.

If a gadget is fastened in a cradle, drivers will be able to use it ‘hands-free’ while driving, such as a sat-nav.

Clean Air Zones will be implemented in Greater Manchester and Bradford in the coming year.

The Manchester Clean Air Zone will begin on May 30, 2022.

The Bradford Clean Air event has yet to be scheduled. “The summary has come to an end.”