There are six things that should never go down the drain in your kitchen.

Fatbergs are on the rise, therefore people are being warned not to spill daily goods down the sink.

As previously mentioned, you may not think about what goes down your kitchen sink plughole until it becomes clogged.

However, there are a few things we shouldn’t put in the sink.

Couple eating a ‘romantic’ McDonald’s dinner become aware that they are being watched.

Stopping this will not only avoid fatbergs, which are massive masses of congealed fat, oil, grease, and other substances that clog drains and sewers, but it will also keep your sink flowing smoothly and your local water supply clean.

Next month, “Unblocktober” will bring together leading organizations to urge people to refrain from throwing the following items down their sinks:

Pre- or post-cooking cooking oil Margarine Butter Lard Cooking sauces and seasonings (even crumbs)

Engineers at United Utilities, on the other hand, claim that keeping sewers moving and clear of clogs is a daily challenge.

To avoid floods, a never-ending battle involving teams of workers working around the clock to cope with growing quantities of fiber entering the sewage network as goods like wet wipes are flushed down the toilet is required.

Seventy-one percent of people in the northwest admit to flushing items that don’t belong down the toilet.

One in ten Merseyside residents claims to have flushed food down the toilet to make it appear as though they had eaten it.

The issue not only affects United Utilities’ operations locations, but it also creates sewer backups and agony when houses and gardens flood.

Every year, the business clears 28,000 obstructions in the North West’s sewers, at a cost of roughly £10 million.

The Liverpool Wastewater Treatment Works, located on Dock Road between Bootle and the city center, serves catchments throughout the region.