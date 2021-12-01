There are differences between the Omicron coronavirus subtype, Delta, a cold, and the flu.

Doctors are reporting distinct symptoms compared to earlier covid types as the UK government tightens regulations in response to the spread of the new Omicron version.

However, with so many winter illnesses circulating, distinguishing between a cold, the flu, the Delta version of coronavirus, and this new strain can be challenging.

Many people have already been affected by the “worst lurgy ever,” with some needing to miss work and being sick for weeks.

It’s crucial to know the distinction between the two coronavirus strains that cause a cold and the flu.

Anyone who exhibits any covid symptom should schedule a free PCR test here.

Colds, flu, and coronavirus share a lot of symptoms.

There are, however, some distinctions that can aid in the diagnosis of your ailment.

What are the signs and symptoms of a common cold?

Cold symptoms, according to the NHS, appear gradually and include: a blocked or runny nosea sore throatheadachesmuscle pains pains, coughs, sneezing, a fever, pressure in the ears and face, and a loss of taste and smell Adults and children experience the same symptoms, while children’s symptoms may linger longer.

What are the flu’s signs and symptoms?

Symptoms of the flu, according to the NHS, include:

An aching bodyfeeling fatigued or exhausteda sudden fever — a temperature of 38C or highera dry cough a painful throat a headache in the throat sleeping problems appetite loss, diarrhoea, or stomach pain being ill and feeling ill What are the most common symptoms of covid? The following are the most common coronavirus symptoms, according to the NHS: a scorching heat A new, persistent cough A loss of smell or taste, or an alteration in your sense of flavor Anyone who exhibits any of these signs or symptoms should schedule a free PCR test.

According to the Mirror, the majority of the aforementioned symptoms were the first to be formally recognized by the government and are still the accepted ones associated to the Delta variant.

The Omicron variation was discovered and sequenced for the first time in South Africa.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, who was one of the first to suspect the Omicron Covid strain, has indicated that patients in her private clinic have been exhibiting symptoms that are distinct from those seen in the Delta variation.

According to the AFP, Dr. Coetzee informed health officials of a “clinical picture that. “Summary concludes.”