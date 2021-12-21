Therapists provided healthcare to underserved areas.

After 40 years of service to the community, an alternative therapist has retired.

Dennis Donnelly, 73, retired from his Liverpool 8 practice after more than 12 years there.

The Sefton Park Natural Therapy Centre was Liverpool’s first multi-disciplinary clinic dedicated to holistic health.

Dennis saw health as a means of escaping poverty, and he believed that focusing on local health needs could eliminate health disparities.

Dennis previously worked out of a shared house in Princes Park’s Ullet Road, making house calls and running an injury clinic for the Liverpool Harriers (Athletics Club) at Wavertree Park.

Dennis also worked all throughout the city, helping underprivileged populations get access to healthcare that was otherwise out of reach.

The Alt Valley Community Trust ran a programme through Croxteth Community University that trained 36 jobless persons in holistic therapies and provided them with a nationally recognized qualification.

This allowed people the opportunity to start their own enterprises or community projects, and the work was recognized by the CAM Magazine with a national prize.

He worked in development, public engagement, and planning as a social scientist and taught about these topics at Liverpool Polytechnic (now Liverpool John Moores University).

According to Dennis, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “I became aware of significant health disparities in deprived places, such as some parts of Liverpool’s inner city, and wanted to investigate how health outcomes and opportunities could be improved.

“I had made contact with some of the Princes Health Centre’s pioneering GPs and wanted to strengthen those ties.

“Our (Complementary and Alternative Therapy (CAM)) programme was one of the few in the country, and it helped to improve Liverpool’s profile for a time.

“For this type of project, we lasted for 24 years, which was unusual.””

Dennis has been nominated to the Prince of Wales Foundation for Integrated Healthcare as a Special Advisor (2001 – 2003)

He was trained in Osteopathy, Remedial Massage, Cranio-sacral Therapy, and Body Psychotherapy, and he also incorporated food, exercise, breath, and energy work into his therapies.

Diet, mobility, fibromyalgia problems, cognitive decline, and relaxation tactics were among the medical issues for which people received therapy.