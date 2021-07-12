‘The world isn’t ready,’ says the narrator. – The reaction of Liverpool supporters to Virgil van Dijk’s pre-season update

Following the return of Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool fans have sent a warning to their Premier League and European rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s team arrived in Austria on Sunday night for their pre-season tour in Salzburg, and fans were happy to see Virgil van Dijk back on Monday, as he was among those that reported for the first day.

In order to complete his rehabilitation with the Reds ahead of the following season, he chose to withdraw from the Holland squad for Euro 2020.

Due to Matthijs De Ligt’s red card, the Netherlands were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic in the Round of 16, with former Liverpool teammate Gini Wijnaldum taking over as captain.

After sustaining anterior cruciate ligament damage during the first half of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton in October, the Dutchman missed the majority of the season as the Reds’ championship defense was stunningly derailed at the turn of the year.

The 30-year-old sent updates to his social media accounts during the season, much to the joy of supporters, showing his progress through the recovery process.

However, as the days drew closer to the start of pre-season, fans’ expectation for the Reds’ centre-comeback back’s grew, and they got precisely what they wanted.

Following his £35 million move from RB Leipzig, Ibrahima Konate is expected to meet up with his new colleagues for the first team during the camp in Austria.

Joel Matip, who missed the rest of the season due to injury, Marko Grujic, and a group of teenagers from the U18s and U23s, including Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, and March Goal of the Month winner Mateusz Musialowski, all returned.

With a mini-game twist, they will face FC Wacker Innsbruck, VfB Stuttgart, Mainz 05, and Hertha Berlin throughout their time in Austria.