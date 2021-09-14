The whole line-up for the Great British Bake Off 2021, featuring a Liverpool contender.

The whole lineup for the forthcoming Great British Bake Off series has been revealed.

According to Mirror Online, the iconic Channel 4 show returns later this month, and we may now meet our celebrity bakers from this season.

The participants this year range in age from a 19-year-old who has been watching the show since she was nine years old to a 70-year-old ex-midwife.

One of the bakers hails from Liverpool, so there will be a strong local presence on the show this year.

Paul Hollywood, from Wallasey, will be a judge again this season, and the 55-year-old famous chef has slammed trolls after candidates were treated to “disgusting” abuse last year.

“This can really, truly hurt people,” he added.

“I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s not fair to the bakers.” You must exercise extreme caution. This has the potential to harm people.”

When the Great British Bake Off returns later this month, Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, and Prue Leith will all be back.

The 12 contestants who will be joining them on the show for the 2021 season of the baking extravaganza have been revealed.

Who will compete in the Great British Bake Off in 2021?

1 Amanda, a 56-year-old London Met Police detective 2 Crystelle, a customer relationship manager from London, is 26 years old. 3 George, a Shared Lives organizer from London, is 34 years old. 4 Freya, a 19-year-old North Yorkshire student

5 Rochica, a 27-year-old Birmingham-based HR business partner 6 Jürgen, a 56-year-old Sussex IT professional 7 Jairzeno, 51, a London-based financial director Tom, a 28-year-old software developer from Kent, is number eight. 9 Giuseppe, a Bristol-based principal engineer, is 45 years old.

Lizzie, a Liverpool-based auto production worker, is 28 years old.

Chigs, a sales manager from Leicestershire, is 40 years old.

Maggie, a retired midwife from Dorset, is 70 years old.